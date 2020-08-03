Scarecrow M&C Saatchi appoints Vijay Assudani as creative director

Assudani has worked on brands such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Videocon d2h, DNA, Religare among others

In a move to strengthen its creative team, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has appointed Vijay Assudani as the creative director of the agency.

Prior to joining Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Assudani worked with Lowe Lintas and before that, he was in Leo Burnett Orchard. He has worked on brands such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Videocon d2h, DNA, Religare, UltraTech Cement, Zee, Reliance Digital, Colors TV, among others. As per the company, this is Assudani’s second stint with Scarecrow.

According to Raghu Bhat, founder director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Assudani brings to the table a combination of great command over creative writing, and some very sharp insightful thinking. His film for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance featuring a disease-afflicted football coach is beautifully crafted and I look forward to more great work from him,” he added further on the appointment.

Scarecrow has been a breeding ground for some hungry talent looking to make their mark in advertising, Vijay is a part of that group, Manish Bhatt, founder director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said. “We have had a mutually rewarding relationship before and this time also we are betting on doing some great creative work together,” he elaborated on Assudani’s stint with the company.

Founded in 2010, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi is an advertising network that has created campaigns for a range of brands such as Quikr, &pictures, Religare, Baby & Me (Nestle), FunFoods (Dr. Oetker), Kohinoor (McCormick), Haier, DBS, Edelweiss, Danone B’lue, Wagh Bakri, Rasna and Living Foodz among others.

