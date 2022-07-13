Scarecrow launches real estate marketing arm, Firefly

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has announced that it has expanded its bouquet of offerings with the launch of Firefly. Firefly is an end-to-end real estate marketing arm that will traverse the entire spectrum from branding to sourcing strategy to lead generation to performance. To head Firefly, Scarecrow has got on board, real estate expert, Sarat Sinha. “I shall lead Firefly that’s set to become an enabler for real estate brands. Nowadays, real estate developers aren’t merely looking at a creative solution, but a more comprehensive bouquet of services that range from strategies to efficient execution. Firefly shall facilitate this for its clients,” Sinha said.

In his last role, Sinha was the chief marketing officer of the Kalyan-based Tycoons Group. Under his stewardship, Tycoons Group saw a brand refresh. Sinha has more than 15 years of experience in real estate with a focus on key functions such as strategy, marketing, sales and pre-sales. He has a wide exposure across categories such as real estate, advertising, banking and consulting. His real estate experience covers brands like Colliers International, Peninsula, Adhiraj, Tycoons and Vihang Group. “Firefly is an extended arm of marketing that helps real estate brands create an overarching strategy, and help them attain their sales and marketing goals,” he stated.

As per the company, Firefly has already onboarded two real estate brands in the Bhandup-Mulund area and Thane as its clients. “We advise brands on a short-term and long-term approach on the integrated offline and online marketing communication, thus fulfilling the brand’s objectives,” Sinha added.

