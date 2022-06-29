Scaler’s new film underlines the significance of mentorship and upskilling

Scaler (by InterviewBit), has rolled out a new brand film, highlighting the significance of mentorship and community building during the upskilling journey of a tech professional. Produced and executed in-house by the Scaler team, the film illustrates how building a productive and sustainable tech career involves much more than individual competence and effort. It is part of the brand’s ongoing campaign championing ‘impact-driven’ tech talent.

Scaler is not just a learning platform for software professionals, it is an ecosystem of growth and passion, Rahul Karthikeyan, chief marketing officer, Scaler and InterviewBit, said. “The release of this film and our recently launched community living space, ‘Scalerverse’, emphasises our aim to enable a cohesive environment of growth and development for our learners. We have witnessed the immense success of all our learners, and with this new brand film aim to extend our highest regard to all their hard work and dedication that helped them succeed in their quest for knowledge and upskilling,” he added further.

As per the company, inspired by the real-life success story of a Scaler alumnus, the film showcases the camaraderie between the learner and his mentor, which helps the learner secure his dream job post-upskilling. With this brand film, Scaler intends to highlight the need for a close-knit community of learners, instructors, and mentors to ensure the holistic development of engineers across the country. “While this may seem beneficial across sectors, it is the need of the hour for professionals in the tech space to create a global village, to learn and grow as the future-ready software developers,” it said in a statement.

Recently, Scaler launched its B2B campaign aimed at global and home-grown tech giants highlighting the emerging shift in the status quo, with companies preferring the right skills, along with Scalervese, a new community space to foster an immersive learning experience for the learners and mentors.

Read Also: Brand awareness improved by 26% when adding native video ads in the open web to a marketing mix: Study

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook