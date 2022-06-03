Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup Scaler has rolled out a new business-to-business (B2B) campaign targeting global and homegrown tech companies. With the campaign, the platform aims to highlight the value in hiring from Scaler’s talent pool. “The campaign aims to re-emphasise the core problem of not being able to hire quality engineers. Through this, we aim to bridge the skill gap,” Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and Interviewbit, told BrandWagon Online.

In terms of marketing spends, the company claims to have set aside about Rs one crore for the new campaign. While digital platforms will account for 80% of the overall marketing spends, print and out-of-home (OOH) will account for the remaining 20%. “For OOH and print, our key focus will remain in the first phase within Karnataka, Delhi NCR and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Saxena stated. Within digital, the campaign will be released across social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The campaign highlights persistent hiring challenges tech companies face in terms of shortage of talent, high cost of hiring and inefficient processes that delay the onboarding of resources. Scaler plans to reach out to chief technology officers (CTOs), human resources (HR) leaders and hiring teams.

The Sequoia Capital-backed company claims to have allocated Rs 100 crore as marketing spends in CY22. The company, however, refused to provide the marketing spends for FY23. “Digital will continue to be our key focus area for engagement with current and prospective learners. We will also explore print and OOH going forward to further build the brand,” he stated.

As for the number of students enrolled on the platform so far, the company claims to have onboarded about 17,000 learners on its platform since 2019. The company claims that this number is likely to go up to 40,000 by the end of this fiscal.

Scaler recently ventured into the co-living space under the brand Scalerverse, a community living space for trainees and ecosystem partners. Currently, Scalerverse has two centers in Bengaluru and plans to expand its presence across five major cities over the next three months. Currently, the company offers two courses – software engineering and data science and machine learning. Saxena added that there will be no addition in terms of courses till December 2022.

