Scaler launches new brand campaign focused on upskilling tech professionals

Scaler, a tech upskilling startup, has launched a new brand campaign focused on encouraging working professionals to continue their upskilling journeys and keep up the pace in the ever evolving tech industry.

As per the firm, the campaign comes at a time when the tech and startup sector is facing challenges around profitability and productivity, with many organisations cutting non-essential staff.

The first film in the series emphasises the importance of pushing hard and working towards achieving one’s dreams, portraying a harsh environment that teaches professionals to push their limits.

The brand campaign will be digital-led and released across social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, with the support of social media influencers.

“With our new brand campaign, we want our professionals to continue the learning journey of acquiring new skill sets and adapting themselves to cater to the industry’s changing dynamics. With this campaign, we want to empower professionals to take control and steer their careers to success on their terms by grabbing the right kind of support and guidance available to them at the right time.” said Rahul Karthikeyan, chief marketing officer, Scaler and Interviewbit

“Rather than just a TVC, we planned an integrated approach starting with the Masterclass where techies will have to take a Hunger Test to gauge their temperament. We’re optimistic that this campaign will inspire the hungry ones to come and learn. As for the dreamers, they can continue to dream. Because, sapne dekhne ke liye paise nahi lagte.” – Suyash Khabya, Creative Head, The Womb.

