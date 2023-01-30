SBICAP Securities Limited launches new brand identity

Capital market company SBICAP Securities Limited has announced the unveiling of its new brand identity, with the tagline, ‘Investment Aur Trust, Dono’. According to the company, the change in avatar aims to reflect the brand’s core values, namely simple, adaptable, accountable, trustworthy, happy, and innovative. For it, this would represent the brand’s vision and strategy towards a growth trajectory.

“Our mission is to develop financial solutions that make it easier for our customers to create trusted experiences while enabling everyone to feel safe and secure in the digital world when it comes to investing. We believe our new tagline ‘Investment Aur Trust, Dono’ has a customer-centric approach,” Deepak Kumar Lalla, managing director (MD) and CEO, SBICAP Securities Ltd, said.

As per the company, the new brand identity manifests itself through its app, website, offline branches, and all branded assets.

The company stated that conceptually, aspects of ‘Investment & Trust’ were developed to reflect that digital investing experiences are enabled for consumers, by being their trusted investment partner. The new logo, while retaining its SBI logo unit, was to curate SBI Securities as a relatable, vibrant, and distinctive brand that sets the benchmark as a platform that enables investments to every Indian, it claimed.

