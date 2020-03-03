SBI Life ropes in Dutee Chand for its new campaign

The Apno ki #HimmatWaliSeeti campaign is intended to boost the confidence of individuals to pursue their dreams

SBI Life recently roped in athlete Dutee Chand to launch its new campaign ‘Apno Ki Himmat Wali Seeti.’ The campaign highlights the power of family support and how the same can act as an enabler in fueling the dreams of an individual.

With the new campaign, SBI Life aims at encouraging individuals to pursue their dreams, while simultaneously securing their family’s needs by making life insurance a financial priority. The new campaign features an inspirational video from the life of Dutee Chand narrating the successes and struggles faced by her during her journey to fame as a sprinter and the support provided by her loved ones.

The film takes the viewers through the different stages from the life of Dutee Chand and showcases the support provided by her family members to pursue her sporting career as well as her life outside of the running track.

“In our cultural context, the institution of family has always stood as a bedrock of support. Through the inspirational story of Dutee Chand, we aim to put forth the spirit of happiness and fulfilment experienced by individuals when they have support of their family members,” said Ravindra Sharma, chief, brand and corporate communications, SBI Life Insurance.

The Apno ki #HimmatWaliSeeti campaign is intended to boost the confidence of individuals in taking up alternative interests which may have been sidelined due to other commitments.

The importance of the campaign is also highlighted by the sprinter Dutee Chand, who believes that family support is an essential component in the success of an individual. “A strong family, builds a stronger you. Through all those hard times in life, your family support is what will keep you going,” she said.

