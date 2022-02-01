SBI Life unveils new brand identity

As part of the rebranding exercise, SBI Life’s brand line has also been redefined to ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’

SBI Life Insurance has unveiled its reimagined brand identity to cater to changing consumer mind-set. The new identity is an expression of the brand’s core belief ‘Independence in thinking’, it said in a statement. SBI Life’s brand line has also been redefined to ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’ which showcases the insurers’ attempt at enabling individuals to explore their own ‘wants’ while securing the ‘needs’ of their loved ones. Furthermore, its brand assets have also been redesigned aligning with the insurer’s identity, combining the lineage of the parent brand identity with the wordmark ‘Life’.



“Our extensive research comprising countless conversations with consumers, business partners, employees and other stakeholders have indicated to a new evolving individualistically determined India. The consumer of this new India, expects insurance to be an enabler, in their pursuit of individualistic ambitions, which is way beyond the role of a mere financial tool,” Ravindra Sharma, chief, brand, corporate communications and CSR, SBI Life, said.



“Aligning SBI Life’s brand journey to the evolving consumer attitude in the new India, we’ve undertaken a strategic rebranding exercise, where we envisage brand SBI Life to play the role of an ‘enabler’ for the consumer to follow their own individualistic aspirations, while simultaneously taking care of the needs of their loved one,” Sharma added further.



SBI Life has also launched a digital video to showcase how individuals are embracing life in pursuit of individual aspirations without compromising on familial responsibilities. It narrates the emotions of a young man who is about to get married. The video describes the seven vows he promises to take with his partner along with a vow for himself, to retain his individualistic identity. One of the vow talks about sharing all his belongings with his better half, along with a vow to self, to continue pursuing his aspirations.



Brand consultancy Chlorophyll has closely worked with SBI Life on the rebranding exercise. “The challenge was like a four-way tight rope walk. Find one single insight that could make the brand relevant to metro-millennials, retain the loyalty of tier two and three towns, put distance between SBI Life and others and finally, give SBI Life a distinct identity. We found it, thanks to the patience of the team”, Kiran Khalap, co-founder, Chlorophyll Brand Consultancy, said.

