SBI General Insurance unveils new brand identity

Insurance company SBI General Insurance has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity with redesigned logo and the tagline. According to the company, the new visual identity is designed to convey SBIG’s future-ready services to an evolving consumer consisting both traditionalist and modernist.

The logo represents swipeable buttons to cue the digital age and through the use of gradient, future readiness is denoted. “In the tagline, ‘Suraksha and Bharosa, dono’ – ‘Suraksha’ (protection) reinstates SBI General Insurance’s promise to customers to protect them in times of need. ‘Bharosa’ (trust) represents the faith customers have in the parent brand, SBI,” the company said.

The insurance category in India is riddled with fear and insecurity, Pushan Mahapatra, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance said. “To address this well and live up to our brand that resonates with “trust”, we have derived the tagline – Security and Trust, both which in Hindi reads as – Suraksha and Bharosa, Dono. With our new logo, we reinstate and reassure our customers that we are ready to serve their growing needs of services with new-age processes and services,” he added.

According to Shefali Khalsa, head – Brand and Corporate Communications, SBI General Insurance, SBI General as a brand has immense affinity and resonance to trust. Last Dec’19, SBIG completed a decade of catering this trust and insurance solutions to its customers. “This new identity launch is the new avatar of SBIG, so to say SBIG 2.0 version. The new brand identity and the ‘swipe’ in the logo as elements resonate the new digital approach. While retaining the legacy of our brand’s parentage, the new look and feel of the brand are to convey our progress and readiness in this digital age,” she elaborated.

