SBI General Insurance rolls out an awareness campaign on road safety

The campaign kickstarted on January 11 and will run till January 17, 2022 marking the Road Safety Awareness Week in India

General Insurance company SBI General Insurance has launched an awareness campaign with a fun and quirky appeal to celebrate road safety week from January 11 to January 17. As per the company, this campaign aims to bring a behavioural change towards road safety in India and urge everyone to adhere.

“As per the report on road accidents in India 2019, accident-related deaths were 1,51,113. This is certainly an alarming number that raises great concern and so it becomes imperative to ensure the adherence to traffic rules and regulations, thereby trying to avoid catastrophic accidents,” the company said in an official statement.

With the new campaign, SBI General Insurance aims to create awareness metaphorically through a series of comic strips, short videos and stickers to indulge the audience in an impactful manner. The campaign kickstarted on January 11 and will run till January 17, 2022 marking the Road Safety Awareness Week in India.

Considering how content on the digital platforms is predominantly being utilised/consumed through videos, SBI General has rolled out a series of short videos focused on personified road safety elements. These videos will spread awareness on different safety aspects such as traffic rules, promotion of safe driving practices and prevention of road accidents.

“Through this campaign, SBI General Insurance aims to extend its responsibility in spreading awareness about road safety by engaging with millions of Indians through digital platforms. The purpose of this campaign is to encourage people to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to the traffic rules,” Shefali Khalsa, head – brand and corporate communications, SBI General Insurance, said on the launch of the awareness campaign.

