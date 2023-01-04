SBI General Insurance collaborates with Tonic Worldwide for #BachatKaShortcut campaign

SBI General Insurance has partnered with Tonic Worldwide to announce the launch of the #BachatKaShortcut campaign. The campaign, which was conceptualised and executed by the agency, is aimed at spreading awareness about tax-saving benefits through health insurance.

Today consumers are more aware of how health insurance helps people avail the best possible healthcare without depleting their savings, Shefali Khalsa, head – brand, corporate communication and corporate social responsibility (CSR), SBI General Insurance, said. “The campaign is designed to help India make wiser financial and tax-saving decisions by purchasing health insurance. To ensure the campaign messaging reaches the maximum audience, the campaign is cascaded not only on social media platforms with the short videos, but the messaging has also been stitched well on other traditional media platforms such as radio, outdoor bus advertisements and TV,” she added.

The videos under this campaign showcase various scenarios of customers undertaking numerous frugal measures to enhance their savings and reduce expenses. Through this campaign, SBI General asserted that it wants to empower people with a better and more productive idea to save money by saving taxes through health insurance. A comprehensive and adequate health insurance plan provides financial protection in the face of any medical emergencies, it claimed.

SBI General has been the embodiment of trust when it comes to insurance, Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, said. “This year the aim was to highlight small sacrifices we make to boost our savings and tend to neglect ways in which we can save big, like health insurance. The series of videos convey the idea that even though there are many ways to save, there’s only one shortcut they need to take,” Bhatt added.

