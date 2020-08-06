SBI banks on conversational marketing to make #GharSeBanking frictionless

SBI has been using social media and digital mediums to encourage people to download the SBI YONO App

As part of its ongoing #GharSeBanking campaign aimed at enabling people to bank from home, the State Bank of India (SBI) has been encouraging people to download and adopt its You Only Need One (YONO) app, YONO Lite, SBI Quick, BHIM SBI Pay, and other online SBI platforms by leveraging conversational AI and conversational marketing via Facebook Messenger.

According to Ravindra Pandey, deputy managing director (strategy) and chief digital officer, SBI, customers like to interact with the bank at the branches and this conversation plays an integral role in their overall banking experience. “When COVID-19 disrupted their visits to our branches though we continued to remain open, we were very keen on ensuring that we create a similar conversational experience for our customers. The conversational marketing campaign was delivered through Click-to-Messenger ads, and helped to provide an instant and personal experience,” he added. According to the company, more than half-a-million people have so far started conversations on Facebook Messenger as a part of the #GharSeBanking campaign resulting in a strong response to YONO and other app downloads.

A Facebook-Boston Consulting Group research study has revealed that consumers are “bringing the outside inside” and thereby embracing digital services and experiences very rapidly since the pandemic began, Gaurav Khurana, vertical head for financial services at Facebook India, said. “SBI swiftly built for the emerging consumer trends by building a conversational experience to help consumers get access to banking. They were thus able to provide an uninterrupted banking service through the YONO App to the millions of Indians who rely on them for their daily banking needs,” he explained. He further elaborated that in times of physical distancing, it’s essential to stay in touch with the customer, consequently, conversational marketing digital solutions such as Facebook Messenger can prove to be very effective right now.

