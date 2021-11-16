SBI and Jamshedpur Football Club enter into a partnership for promoting football in the country

The JFC match jersey will now have SBI logo on the backside.

SBI, has entered into a strategic partnership with JFC with an aim to support and promote Indian football. With this partnership, SBI will be one of the principal sponsors of the JFC. The bank signed a landmark agreement with the JFC – making this a first major endeavour by SBI in the game of football.

India has a rich football history and it is a matter of time that India enters the big stage of football, Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI said. “There have been rapid strides in Indian football over the past decade, especially with the advent of the Indian Super League. Tata Steel has been at the forefront of promoting football and has continuously produced champion players over the past three decades via the Tata Football Academy. JFC is a step ahead in the same direction and the packed stands, every year, at the JRD Tata Sports complex speak volumes of the popularity of football amongst its legion of fans. Not just that, but, JFC has done incredible work in the grassroots, youth football and coach education, all the while engaging with these fans. We also have a long-standing relationship with Tata Steel and the Tata Group and this partnership will help us to promote sports and more specifically football. These reasons made our decision very simple to partner with JFC, one of the top professional football clubs of India,” he added.

For TV Narendran, CEO and managing director, Tata Steel, the company hopes to work with SBI in various capacities and form a great association for years to come. “I am sure that this partnership will help create great value for our ISL senior and youth teams, fan base and coaches and set benchmarks in football,” he highlighted.

The iconic JFC match jersey will now have SBI logo on the backside. The two brands will also actively engage with fans via the first team and also during the broadcast of Indian Super League (ISL). The interaction with fans will continue on the digital platforms of SBI and JFC as well.

