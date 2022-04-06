Sayami Podder joins Carat India as associate vice president, strategy

dentsu India’s media agency Carat has appointed Sayami Podder as associate vice president (AVP), strategy. In her new role, she will be leading strategic thinking for the agency and also offer insights to the existing agency clients across the West and South regions. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

Talent today is the key differentiator that clients look for and Carat’s core focus is to always ensure that it has the best talent that comes on board, Kotwani stated. “Podder’s diverse expertise across data and analytics, research, communication planning and media strategy, is certainly something that will drive growth for the clients. We see her as the ideal team player to lead Carat’s vision of ‘designing for people’ in the West and South markets,” she added.

With more than 12 years of work experience, Podder is specialised in brand, media and communication strategy, consumer research and market mix modelling. She has worked across categories such as FMCG, beverages, fashion, BFSI, e-commerce and manufacturing. Additionally, she has helped brands to strengthen their market shares by developing effective communication and media investment strategies. In her previous role at Mindshare India, she led strategy for brands such as Ultratech Cement, Castrol, SBI Life, ICICI and Kellogg’s. She has also worked with significant retail brands like Pantaloons and Max Fashion and new-age brands like Upstox, Byju’s, and TCS Ion, among others.

For Podder, the consumer journey is no longer linear, and the media ecosystem is constantly evolving to accommodate our new age audience. “Carat is already known for its strategic thinking and integrated approach. With my expertise in data science and creative thinking, I am looking forward to building an insight-led strategy that will generate incremental and sustainable growth for our clients,” she stated.

