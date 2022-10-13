Saurabh Jha joins ACKO as senior vice president, digital marketing

ACKO on Thursday announced the appointment of Saurabh Jha as the senior vice president, digital marketing. At ACKO, he will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units and his mandate will include digital marketing, content, and strategic partnerships.

“Jha brings with him years of knowledge in the performance marketing domain. He has been a part of the growth journey of some well-known digital brands and clearly understands what it takes to fuel growth for brands,” Varun Dua, founder and CEO, ACKO said.

As per the company, Jha is a seasoned leader with strong management experience across consumer internet and start-up space. He has worked in various verticals such as travel, e-commerce and real estate for both digital and traditional marketing functions.

Before joining ACKO, Jha was associated with Housing.com as the senior director, growth, marketing and analytics where he spearheaded the growth and analytics team. He has also contributed significantly to the growth of HolidayIQ and Jungle Lodges and Resorts, during his professional journey.

