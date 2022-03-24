Saugato Bhowmik joins Meta as the director of CPG, auto and D2C industry vertical in India

Bhowmik will lead the company’s strategic relationship with the consumer goods companies and auto businesses, as well as the charter of direct-to-consumer businesses in India

Meta has announced the appointment of Saugato Bhowmik as the director of CPG, auto and D2C industry vertical in India. As per the company, the appointment is in line with its expanding charter and commitment to India and follows a series of senior leadership recruitments over the past months across business, policy, and partnerships.

As a part of his role, Bhowmik will lead the company’s strategic relationship with consumer goods companies and auto businesses, as well as the charter of direct-to-consumer businesses in India. He will report to Arun Srinivas, director and head, global business group, Meta, India. He brings to the table more than 20 years of work experience in senior sales, marketing, and business strategy roles at CPG companies such as Dabur and Unilever. In his previous stint at Red Bull, he served as the chief marketing officer for India. He has also held leadership positions at Viacom18 Media, where he also launched Voot Kids OTT.

The consumer goods and auto industries in India are on the cusp of transformation as they transition to online with businesses building new ways of reaching their customers, Srinivas, said. “We play a pivotal role in this journey as many of the brands in this space are using our apps to go direct-to-consumer. We welcome Bhowmik as he joins our team to lead this mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of India’s largest consumer goods and auto businesses,” he added.

