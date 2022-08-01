Satyendra Prakash assumes charge as principal director general of Press Information Bureau

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has appointed Satyendra Prakash as principal director general of PIB. Prakash has assumed office from today. Prior to this, he held the position of principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication.

Satyendra Prakash comes with a varied experience in the field of public communication, media management, administration, policy formulation and programme implementation. He has represented the Government of India in various national and international forums such as UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, among others. He has been instrumental in formulation of draft Guidelines for Content Regulation of Government Advertising, Internet and Digital Media Policy, FM Radio Policy, Digital Cinema Policy, among others for the Central Bureau of Communication.

Furthermore, Prakash has been associated with many major public campaigns of the Government of India, designing and executing outreach activities. He is credited with ideating important IEC campaigns. He has recently been recognised by the Election Commission of India and conferred the national award for enhancing electoral participation through voter awareness and education in 2021-22.

