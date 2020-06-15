Saregama’s ‘Ghar Le Aayein’ campaign draws light on the challenging times for elderly

The film highlights how life has taken a turn for elderly amid lockdown

At a time when people, especially the elders are required to stay indoors due to the ongoing pandemic in the country, Saregama has launched a new digital campaign that talks about the emotionally and physically draining times for elders. Conceptualised by The Womb, the film highlights how life has taken a turn for elders and the need to come forward to support them during these difficult times.

“The lockdown has impacted every individual in more ways than one, impacting elderly the most. In times to come, life may become normal for most but for elderly there would still be restrictions on the movement outside their home. Their routine walks or visiting parks or meeting their group of family/ friends will be limited, causing a lot of physical and emotional disturbance,” the music label company said in an official communication.

The campaign takes back users to the nostalgic days of summer vacation and how parents always had a solution to lighten up the days lazed with boredom, be it in the form of a video game or any other entertainment, they have always made sure that there was a smile on their children’s faces. It further highlights how now, when parents are stuck at home with almost no social life and very limited means of entertainment, this is a time for children to do something for their parents. Through this, it asks users to bring a gift home for those who cannot step out at this time and help them sail through the situation.

Formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, Saregama owns music archives in India. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment such as publishing, film production and digital content.

