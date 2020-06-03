Saregama signs global licensing deal with Facebook

People can choose music from the vast content library to enhance their experience

Music label Saregama has signed a global deal with social media and technology company Facebook to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram. This partnership will allow users to choose from a wide variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content. People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile.

As part of the deal, people will be able to use music from India’s musical catalogue with classics from singers such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal, in order to enhance their experience on the platform.

According to Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India, with this partnership, millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.

For Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India, at Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. “Our partnership with Saregama will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms,” he added.

Formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, Saregama owns music archives in India. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment – publishing, film production and digital content. Saregama is a music label with a catalogue of over 100,000 songs across many different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

