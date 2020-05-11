Saregama rolls out content partnership programme on the Carvaan 2.0

Saregama’s audio entertainment ranges from genres like entertainment, music, and business amongst others.

Cashing in on the growing podcast trend, Saregama has launched a content partnership programme on the Carvaan 2.0. Through this new programme, audio content creators can now upload their content on Carvaan and leverage the platform to distribute their audio content across homes in India and abroad.

This new initiative by Saregama will enable innovators to come forward and embrace the inner artist in them. Additionally, Saregama will share with the content creator 40% of the net revenue that the company will earn from advertising and subscription from the content creator’s channel. Known as a brand for a large repository of not just music, but also podcasts, Saregama’s audio entertainment ranges from genres like entertainment, music, and business among others.

With the current orders of social distancing, quarantine, and working from home, the impact on entertainment business has been unprecedented with multiple global and national events having been postponed or simply cancelled. In such times, people are finding solace in audio entertainment ranging from various genres, shows, and more. “Consumers are now turning to Podcasts for streamlined and easily accessible content – making it a key part of the audio entertainment ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

Formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, Saregama has one of the largest music archives in India, one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50% of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country’s musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment – publishing, film production and digital content.

