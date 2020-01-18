Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 1 of 2020: BARC

Interestingly, Wipro Limited owned Santoor Sandal and Turmeric sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 1 with 13,980 ad insertions

With the start of the new year, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap emerged as the most advertised brand even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigned over the television space as the biggest advertiser in week 1, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL topped the charts with 1,63,472 insertions. Following at a healthy pace is Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd with 67,485 insertions. At third, fourth and fifth place , with around a thousand insertion differences between them is Cadburys India Ltd, Procter & Gamble, and Wipro Ltd. While Cadburys India Ltd ad volumes amount to 38,596; Procter & Gamble and Wipro Ltd follow behind at 37,318 and 36,481 respectively.

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 163472 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 67485 3 Cadburys India Ltd 38596 4 Procter & Gamble 37318 5 Wipro Ltd 36481 6 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34459 7 ITC Ltd 33585 8 Ponds India 32737 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 24255 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 18784 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals, To get this data on your

Interestingly, Wipro Limited owned Santoor Sandal and Turmeric sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 1 with 13,980 ad insertions along with Santoor Beauty Soaps featuring on the fifth place with 10,936 asd insertions while as an advertiser Wipro is the fifth biggest advertiser. Meanwhile, HUL owned Surf Excel Easy Wash emerges as the fourth most advertised brand with 11,019 ad volumes. German transnational technology company Trivago perches on the second place with 13,424 ad insertions, followed by Almond Board of California.

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 13980 2 Trivago 13424 3 Almond Board Of California 11385 4 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11019 5 Santoor Beauty Soaps 10936 6 Lizol 10717 7 Lux Toilet Soap 10657 8 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 10217 9 Policybazaar.Com 9432 10 Attica Gold Company 8842 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

