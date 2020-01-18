Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 1 of 2020: BARC

Published: January 18, 2020 3:35:19 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited is biggest spender

Interestingly, Wipro Limited owned Santoor Sandal and Turmeric sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 1 with 13,980 ad insertions

With the start of the new year, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap emerged as the most advertised brand even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigned over the television space as the biggest advertiser in week 1, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL topped the charts with 1,63,472 insertions. Following at a healthy pace is Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd with 67,485 insertions. At third, fourth and fifth place , with around a thousand insertion differences between them is Cadburys India Ltd, Procter & Gamble, and Wipro Ltd. While Cadburys India Ltd ad volumes amount to  38,596; Procter & Gamble and Wipro Ltd follow behind at 37,318 and 36,481 respectively.

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd163472
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd67485
3Cadburys India Ltd38596
4Procter & Gamble37318
5Wipro Ltd36481
6Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34459
7ITC Ltd33585
8Ponds India32737
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd24255
10Colgate Palmolive India Ltd18784
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals 

Interestingly, Wipro Limited owned Santoor Sandal and Turmeric sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 1 with 13,980 ad insertions along with Santoor Beauty Soaps featuring on the fifth place with 10,936 asd insertions while as an advertiser Wipro is the fifth biggest advertiser. Meanwhile, HUL owned Surf Excel Easy Wash emerges as the fourth most advertised brand with 11,019 ad volumes. German transnational technology company Trivago perches on the second place with 13,424 ad insertions, followed by Almond Board of California.

 

Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Santoor Sandal And Turmeric13980
2Trivago13424
3Almond Board Of California11385
4Surf Excel Easy Wash11019
5Santoor Beauty Soaps10936
6Lizol10717
7Lux Toilet Soap10657
8Lifebuoy Toilet Soap10217
9Policybazaar.Com9432
10Attica Gold Company8842
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

