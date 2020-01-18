Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 1 of 2020: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited is biggest spender
With the start of the new year, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric soap emerged as the most advertised brand even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigned over the television space as the biggest advertiser in week 1, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL topped the charts with 1,63,472 insertions. Following at a healthy pace is Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd with 67,485 insertions. At third, fourth and fifth place , with around a thousand insertion differences between them is Cadburys India Ltd, Procter & Gamble, and Wipro Ltd. While Cadburys India Ltd ad volumes amount to 38,596; Procter & Gamble and Wipro Ltd follow behind at 37,318 and 36,481 respectively.
|Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|163472
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|67485
|3
|Cadburys India Ltd
|38596
|4
|Procter & Gamble
|37318
|5
|Wipro Ltd
|36481
|6
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34459
|7
|ITC Ltd
|33585
|8
|Ponds India
|32737
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|24255
|10
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|18784
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals, To get this data on your
Interestingly, Wipro Limited owned Santoor Sandal and Turmeric sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 1 with 13,980 ad insertions along with Santoor Beauty Soaps featuring on the fifth place with 10,936 asd insertions while as an advertiser Wipro is the fifth biggest advertiser. Meanwhile, HUL owned Surf Excel Easy Wash emerges as the fourth most advertised brand with 11,019 ad volumes. German transnational technology company Trivago perches on the second place with 13,424 ad insertions, followed by Almond Board of California.
|Week:1 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|13980
|2
|Trivago
|13424
|3
|Almond Board Of California
|11385
|4
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11019
|5
|Santoor Beauty Soaps
|10936
|6
|Lizol
|10717
|7
|Lux Toilet Soap
|10657
|8
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|10217
|9
|Policybazaar.Com
|9432
|10
|Attica Gold Company
|8842
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Read Also: Data is under the microscope and this is affecting all industries: Wunderman Thompson Intelligence
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.