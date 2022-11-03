Santoor announces brand relaunch with ‘Young Soch’ campaign

Santoor, the flagship brand of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, announced the relaunch of its classic sandalwood and turmeric soap, Santoor Orange. The fragrance inspired by sandal and turmeric captures the essence of Santoor, and the promise of younger looking skin, the company stated. The television commercial (TVC) campaign has been conceptualised by Fortuity Communications.

As part of Wipro Consumer Care’s growth strategy, Santoor seeks to constantly innovate to match the ever-changing needs of the new-age consumers, Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, consumer care, India and SAARC business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said. “The upcoming refreshed version of our flagship and best-selling product is a testament to our commitment. We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers,” he added.

The relaunch comes with the “Young Soch” campaign that aims to disrupt common stereotypes and long-standing perceptions about a woman’s identity.

The new and improved Santoor will be available at the general trade and modern trade stores and on e-commerce platforms for Rs 36 for 100 gm.

