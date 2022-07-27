SanKash appoints Anshul Bawa as vice president for growth and alliances

SanKash has roped in Anshul Bawa as vice president for growth and alliances. With an experience of over 20 years in the travel industry, she will spearhead new alliances for business expansion and deeper market penetration, key account management and provide quality customer service for the startup.

“She brings an impressive experience of working across diverse domains including product innovation, business operations, outbound holidays, market research, defining go-to-market strategy and product positioning,” Akash Dahiya, co-founder, SanKash said.

In the new role, Anshul Bawa will also be responsible for building new revenue streams through product innovation and vendor management, driving process efficiencies, refining back-end processes and working on key consumer insights to improve both market share and margins. In her previous roles, she has worked with TUI India and Delhi Express Travels. As per the company, her learning journey has contributed to recognising market opportunities, developing business concepts, strategies, forming and orchestrating the product vision, acting as lead product developer, creating roadmap and product specifications that deliver against both customer benefits and financial goals.

“SanKash is a promising brand that is revolutionising the entire travel experience by seamlessly aggregating BNPL providers across the modes of travel, empowered by technology. I look forward to this new journey to strengthen the company’s market presence and networks, prioritising customer needs to fulfill their travel dreams by offering innovative financial and non-financial products,” Anshul Bawa stated on her new role.

Experienced in direct marketing and promotional launches, estimating key financial parameters, e-learning, training and skill development, creating business plans and legal documents for statutory compliances, Anshul Bawa will lead SanKash’s fast paced growth in the country’s dynamic travel and fintech space, the company said.

