Sankash announces its plan for hiring 500 professionals in India

Travel fintech company SanKash has announced its plan of hiring 500 professionals in India over the coming six months. The tourism sector contributed 5.8% or Rs 13,161 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, the company claimed.

The travel and tourism market in India is anticipated to touch $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20, Abhilasha Negi, co-founder and head HR, SanKash, said. “The fresh hiring is directed at catering to this segment. With the market picking up post-COVID, travel merchants are seeing significant growth in bookings compared to the bygone year as consumers’ confidence is gradually returning” she further added.

As per the company, its hiring endeavour will fuel SanKash’s sales and operations capability to cater to its existing 6000 travel merchant base who are spread across over 250 cities and increase its ground presence at 150,000 travel point of sale which dominates the Indian travel market.

