Sanju Menon joins Wondrlab as chief operating officer

Rakesh Hinduja and Sanju Menon

Wondrlab has appointed Sanju Menon as the chief operating officer to lead the Wondrlab content team. Menon will report to Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, Wondrlab. With 16 years of experience in advertising, Menon has spearheaded some of noteworthy marketing and communication integrated initiatives. Keeping data and human behaviour at the center of his thinking, he has built consumer experience journeys that have helped yield compelling results for the brands that he has partnered with and led. Sanju Menon was instrumental in leading the ideation and solutioning of Bajaj V — The Nation’s Bike advertising campaign.

“We are committed to being a platform first company. And that means first being a master of the human journey and then using the right platform, the right context to craft the right solution. Sanju Menon is a master of that art. Our commitment on the best tools and data will be effectively deployed to create incredible value for our clients. And Sanju Menon will drive the team to create wondrlful,” Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, Wondrlab, said.

Sanju Menon also drove the launch of the prestigious Jeep brand in India. As integration lead on the business, he steered Jeep’s award-winning activation — Jeep Democracy — during the 2019 Indian elections. He has led several notable campaigns like #wetweet movement for Twitter, relaunch of Medimix, launch of Husqvarna motorbikes as well the Isuzu MUX and recrafted the brand propositions for Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. He has worked extensively on brands like Citi, Skoda, Ferrero, Zee, Zee5 and Enamor.

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with Wondrlab on an expedition that will allow me to push forth with my ideas and abilities. The ambition here is to create notable work and build rewarding narratives for the businesses we partner. With all the investments directed towards this singular purpose,” Sanju Menon said.

Read Also: Taproot Dentsu has launched a new digital campaign for Oppo F-series

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook