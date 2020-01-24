Sanju Menon is the new COO of Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the growth agenda.

Publicis Worldwide has appointed Sanju Menon as chief operating officer of Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive. Menon took over the reins from Paritosh Srivastava who recently was elevated to the role of managing director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the growth agenda. Menon assumed his new role from January 2, 2020 and will report to Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide, India.

Prior to Publicis Worldwide, Sanju Menon worked for Leo Burnett India as executive vice president managing the entire Bajaj portfolio for the agency. Apart from Bajaj, he was also instrumental in driving the ‘Power of One’ philosophy for some of the largest brands across the Publicis Groupe including Jeep, Viacom, Bridgestone, Sketchers, Abbott Nutrition and Cholayil, among others.

According to Srija Chatterjee, Sanju Menon is one of the most exciting talents to watch out for. “His credentials in driving growth and strategy and his team-bonding skills make him a prized asset to possess. I look forward to partnering with him and carving out an upward trajectory for several brands under the Publicis stable,” she added.

”Publicis Worldwide has fantastic talents and long-standing relationships with brands that are trusted, loved, and have enormous potential. Equipped with the Publicis Groupe’s ‘Power of One’ philosophy and with the trust of our partners, I look forward to working the team on building effective and innovative solutions that will make Publicis Worldwide more agile, and a powerhouse within the group,” Sanju Menon said.

While at Leo Burnett, Menon was responsible for delivering solutions for Bajaj across crucial functions like shopper and retail, activation, branded content, website development and maintenance, social and search. Some of his work for the iconic Indian brand went on to win awards including Cannes Lions, Effies, Clio etc.

Menon has been with Leo Burnett since 2015. He joined Leo Burnett from Rediffusion Kolkata where he worked as the branch head. He joined the agency as a brand associate in 2007 and grew to the position of business head in 2011 before moving on to head the operations from 2013. He started his advertising career with SN Design in 2005 and a year later joined Bates 141 as brand executive.

