Sanjeev Mehta joins IVM Podcasts as business head

Sanjeev Mehta will lead the business growth for IVM Podcasts working closely with the leadership team to monetise the digital space and secure strategic partnerships.

Podcast Network IVM Podcast has appointed Sanjeev Mehta as business head. In his new role, Sanjeev Mehta will lead the business growth for IVM Podcasts working closely with the leadership team to monetise the digital space and secure strategic partnerships. “Sanjeev Mehta is a great fit for us considering his expertise in the sales game and the wealth of experience that he comes with. We knew we needed a well-seasoned expert for the ambitions we have as a company,” Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts.

With a career spanning over two decades, Mehta comes with vast sales experience having worked within media and leading radio brands such as Red FM and Radio Mirchi. He has played an integral part in his previous roles contributing to exponential brand and revenue growth. For instance, at Red FM, as a national head, he spearheaded advertising business for all their stations. “While the podcast scene is still new, it’s a dynamic and interesting space for me to explore having worked in the audio ecosystem for such a long time,” Sanjeev Mehta stated.

Pratilipi and IVM Podcasts recently announced that they will join forces to create a sustainable and scalable model for the podcasting industry in India. IVM Podcasts will continue to create content under the Pratilipi banner, with an even larger and more diverse portfolio of podcasts across genres. For Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO, Pratilipi, Sanjeev Mehta has the business expertise crucial to leading IVM podcasts into its next big phase. “I’m certain that his focus on growth and his knowledge of the overall market will benefit us jointly and forge a strong path to our goals,” he explained.

