Sanjeev Krishan elevated as the new chairman of PwC in India

Prior to this, Krishan has been the deals leader at the firm

Sanjeev Krishan has been appointed as the new chairman of PwC in India for a four-year term commencing on January 1, 2021. Krishan succeeds Shyamal Mukherjee, the current chairman, who will step down on December 31, 2020 at the completion of his term.

Sanjeev’s deep understanding of the firm and the Indian market, and his tremendous passion for Quality and delivering value to clients makes him ideal to steer us in our firm’s journey ahead, Mukherjee said. “He will be a strong leader for PwC in India, not only in the pursuit of excellence for clients and our people, but also in living our Purpose of building trust and solving important problems,” he added further.

Prior to this, Krishan has been the deals leader and has over the years made significant commitment to help build a sustainable practice for the future. According to Krishan, as a purpose driven firm, the company is constantly striving for opportunities to reinvent the future and help its clients create value for their stakeholders. “People, technology and innovation would be at the core of all that I intend to do in the next few years, for responsible and sustainable growth for us as a firm, our clients and society,” he stated.

Krishan has been with the organisation for 29 years, having joined in 1991 as an articled trainee. He became a partner in 2006 and has successfully led the firm’s Transactions and Private Equity business over the years, getting the firm to a preeminent position amongst Private Equity clients and their investee companies. He frequently interacts with the media on various issues ranging from insolvency to mergers and acquisitions.

Under Shyamal’s stewardship, PwC in India has undergone a phase of transformation, reimagined its go-to-market strategy, and differentiated value led client delivery. Shyamal’s commitment to investing in people, clients and society has helped PwC gain greater mindshare and establish a strong culture, with ethics and quality as its backbone, the company said in a statement.

Read Also: The Indian Society of Advertisers appoints Sushil Matey as CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook