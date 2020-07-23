Sangeeta Mukherjee joins YAAP as associate vice president, business development

Mukherjee will be based out of the Gurugram office

Rainmaker Ventures backed digital content company, YAAP, has appointed Sangeeta Mukherjee as their associate vice president (AVP) – Business Development. In her new role, Mukherjee will be based out of the Gurugram office and oversee business development for YAAP’s influencer marketing vertical across India. She will report directly to Irfan Khan, partner at YAAP.

Mukherjee has been a part of the industry from the last 12 years and has led teams across companies including CA Media, Times of India Group, Future Group and TV Today Network. According to Irfan Khan, influencer marketing and content is going to play a pivotal role in the post covid-19 world. “Sangeeta will be responsible for leading new business opportunities for YAAP in India to help us deliver innovative influencer and content-led digital solutions,” he added. As part of her role, Mukherjee will play a crucial role in enhancing YAAP’s ability to meet the needs of the company’s clients to provide quality, innovative solutions.

YAAP has emerged as a new-age content organisation with deep expertise in digital content, design and influencer marketing in a short span of time, Sangeeta Mukherjee, AVP- Business Development, said. “I look forward to being a part of the team,” she stated on her appointment.

YAAP is a content company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver creative solutions for clients. The company has a presence in six cities across three different countries and has worked with likes of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Visit Dubai, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), SBI Cards and Tata AIA Life Insurance among others.

