Sanfe rolls out the #SanfeRazorlution campaign

Women grooming brand Sanfe has rolled out their new digital campaign #SanfeRazorlution. Through the campaign, Sanfe plans to target women in the age bracket of 18-35 years with the aim to normalise face shaving.

According to Harry Sehrawat, co-founder, Sanfe, the campaign aims to convince women that face shaving is a revolution and the new normal which is not limited to men anymore. “When it comes to face skin, shaving is not as popular as other hair removal methods. Many people do not perceive shaving to be a safe alternative owing to a lack of understanding or simply ignorance. Also, face shaving is always seen as men’s choice. Through the campaign #SanfeRazorlution, we would like to debunk the myths around face shaving and drive awareness about the tremendous benefits of shaving as a result of increased social awareness. We hope to provide correct information, the right way of shaving and open a dialogue regarding shaving,” he added.

The campaign strives to tell women that face shaving is a revolution and the new normal. It also emphasises the benefits of face shaving with the aim to debunk some myths, give accurate information and create a space for further conversation. Through the #SanfeRazorlution campaign, Sanfe is celebrating women by empowering them to actively break down stereotypes and remind themselves to not be afraid to choose their own unique path.

