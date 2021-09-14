Sanfe brings Radhika Apte on board as brand ambassador

An encouraging voice like Radhika’s will help women choose Sanfe for their various silent and unnoticed, often unserved concerns, the company said

Feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand Sanfe has signed actor Radhika Apte to join them to be the voice for women to be able to make a choice for their intimate and hygiene care. With Radhika, Sanfe will be focusing on raising awareness on the importance of feminine intimate skincare, health, and sexual hygiene; empowering millions of women to break barriers and fiercely share their voice and find an array of choices for their intimate health, menstrual hygiene and care while breaking away from any taboos, the company said in a statement.

“Being unapologetically vocal for the right issues and causes as well as her bold outlook makes Radhika Apte a perfect fit for being the face and voice for Sanfe. Since its evolution, Sanfe as a brand strives to encourage women to own their feminine form with pride and take good care of it inside and out. An encouraging voice like Radhika’s will help women choose Sanfe for their various silent and unnoticed, often unserved concerns,” the company added. This collaboration will allow Sanfe to relate and connect to women as their ‘All-time companion’ for their different body needs without hesitation.

“Women today are openly acknowledging body positivity and confidence. This change is further fuelled by Sanfe which offers the choice of quality products and solutions across a women’s body cycle. I applaud the insight and resulting range of products Sanfe has to offer which provide solutions to what we all needed but never thought to demand,” Apte stated.

“Having Radhika Apte on board gives us a sense of great confidence that we are on the right path towards being that solution to several silent needs of women. We visualize a modern world where women can openly choose to take care of their needs themselves and Radhika embodies that woman who our community of women can take inspiration from,” Harry Sehrawat, co-founder, Sanfe, stated on the association with the actor.

