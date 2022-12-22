scorecardresearch
Sanfe announces the appointment of Amar Wadhwa as board member

According to the company, Wadhwa will lead the company on future growth strategy, new product development, team, and culture deployment, and sharpening its marketing effort.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Amar Wadhwa has over 25 years of experience in areas such as brand, strategy, advertising, consulting, media, and research.

Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand for women’s grooming products, Sanfe has appointed Amar Wadhwa as its board member. According to the company, Wadhwa will lead the company on future growth strategy, new product development, team, and culture deployment, and sharpening its marketing effort.

Wadhwa is a great addition to our leadership team with his in-depth insight and rich experience in brand marketing and strategy, Archit Agarwal, founder, Sanfe, said. “He has been a founding member since our early days and we are sure that our growth trajectory will be strong,” he added.

Wadhwa has over 25 years of experience and has expertise in brand, strategy, advertising, consulting, media, and research. For the last 13 years, he has been running his own consulting company, CrystalEyes which has worked with brands such as Whirlpool, Daikin, Mercedes, Maruti, Michelin, Tech Mahindra, Carlsberg, Sun Pharma among others. He has also worked extensively with startups such as Infra.Market, Cashify, Mooving, Lectrix, and more.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:57:35 am