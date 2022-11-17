Sandhya Devanathan named as Meta India’s vice president

Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as Meta India’s vice president, and she will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023, the company mentioned in a statement. According to the company, Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, vice president, Meta Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be a part of the APAC leadership team.

India is at the forefront of digital adoption and Meta has launched many of its top products, such as reels and business messaging, in India first, Marne Levine, chief business officer, Meta, said. “Devanathan has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships,” he added.

Additionally, the company claimed that Devanathan will focus on bringing the organisation’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India.

Her track record states that she joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta’s e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. Further, in 2020, she moved to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally. She is the executive sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta as well as the global lead for Play Forward, a global Meta initiative to improve diversity representation in the gaming industry. She also serves on the global board of Pepper Financial Services.

