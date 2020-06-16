Samsung’s Satyajit Sen joins Havas Media Indonesia as CEO

Sen has worked with companies such as ZenithOptimedia Group, MediaCom, Maxus, Initiative, Ogilvy in the past

Havas Group Indonesia has appointed Satyajit Sen as CEO for Havas Media with immediate effect. In his new role, Sen will be responsible for accelerating the journey of the group with a focus on collaboration, new business momentum, building and leading future-ready teams. He will report to Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, SEA, India and North Asia.

With more than 29 years of experience, Sen has joined the group from Samsung India where he led media management since the year 2014. Prior to Samsung, he was the CEO of ZenithOptimedia Group. He has also worked with companies such as MediaCom, Maxus, Initiative, Ogilvy in the past.

Satyajit’s proven expertise in delivering value across the spectrum of media services encompassing digital, content and data coupled with extremely strong leadership skills will build on what we have already achieved in Indonesia, which has a strong portfolio of media clients like Indofood, Grab, and Godrej and take Havas Indonesia forward in its next phase of growth and expansion, Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, SEA, India and North Asia said. “His experience encompassing both brand and agency will be a huge advantage in a critical market like Indonesia,” he added on the appointment.

According to Sen, this is an interesting opportunity in changing and challenging times. “Havas has been a pioneer in integration with its village model of organisational structure and this multi-dimensional approach to marketing and advertising is exactly what clients are looking for. I look forward to working with the team to start a new chapter for Havas Media in Indonesia,” he stated further.

