Samsung launches new campaign featuring Alia Bhatt for Galaxy Z Series

Samsung has rolled out a new campaign featuring actor Alia Bhatt. The actor is shown posing with the recently-launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphones. Directed by filmmaker Abhishek Varman, the video shows Bhatt experiencing Galaxy Z Flip4 at a carnival, while discovering the versatility of FlexCam and Nightography camera feature, along with her best friend. Bhatt claims to be using Galaxy Z series as part of her everyday professional and personal life over the past year. “I look forward to adding the new editions to my style essentials. Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 resonate with my persona and depict who I am. The unique FlexCam features in Galaxy Z Flip4 allows me to shoot videos and capture shots in different angles,” she added.

Over the next few months, the actress will be seen featuring in a 360-degree campaign that includes digital and outdoor activations, along with hyperlocal and data-driven videos. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, different versions of the video using Bhatt and her voice will be created to serve hyperlocal markets, where young smartphone users are waiting to upgrade to foldables.

“Galaxy Z Flip4 is high on style quotient and resonates with Alia Bhatt’s personal style statement. With the launch of Galaxy Z Flip4, we look to empower our millennial and Gen Z audiences with enhanced productivity and self-expression. Using the innovative FlexCam capabilities, our consumers can capture videos and photographs in angles like never before,” Aditya Babbar, senior director and head, product marketing, Samsung India, said.

Samsung claims to have set a new benchmark for smartphone design and technology with the new foldables. Now in its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series offers consumers new and innovative ways to unfold new experiences. Both Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 offer iconic design, immersive technology and unique ways to binge, work and play.

