Samsung India partners with Alia Bhatt for its Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones

Alia’s immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers will help us deepen our bonds with them, Sumit Walia, senior director, Samsung India, said

Smartphone brand Samsung has announced its partnership with Alia Bhatt for its premium Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones. Alia Bhatt will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations, the company said in a statement.

“Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are an amalgamation of style, premium looks, innovation and utility that promise a smooth smartphone experience for our young users. Alia’s immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers will help us deepen our bonds with them. Moreover, Alia’s quality and depth of work resonates with Samsung’s key values of openness and innovation,” Sumit Walia, senior director, Samsung India, said on the association with the actor.

“I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting colour options. These foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through. The campaign has shaped up really well. I really liked the script and the communication that Samsung wants to put forth,” Bhatt said, adding that Samsung has a strong presence and it is a very trusted brand.

Meanwhile, Samsung announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will open on August 24 in India. “Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience. That’s why Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are being offered at attractive prices in India,” it added.

