Sameet Ali Soni joins Wondrlab as content lead

Platform first martech network Wondrlab has appointed Sameet Ali Soni as content lead. Prior to this appointment, Soni was with Wunderman Thompson Bangalore where he was AVP and senior creative director. In his new role, Soni will be responsible for leading creative integration and content creation on a large set of key accounts. At Wondrlab, he will report to Amit Akali, co-founder and CCO, Wondrlab and What’s Your Problem, while partnering with Rahul Mahahjan who was recently promoted to creative lead.

With nearly 17 years of experience in advertising, Soni has worked on multiple brands such as ITC Foods, Kingfisher, Sony ESPN, Lifestyle, Britannia (Digital), Rohan Builders, McDowells, to name a few. He has handled launches for various brands such as Bingo! Mad Angles. For Amit Akali, the company has done away with the 13/14 designations that other agencies have and have appointed senior-most creative positions as ‘content leads’ and ‘content directors’. “While Sameet Ali Soni brings many more skills with him now, he brings the same love for advertising. Brands are looking for the platform first, new-age, truly integrated work. The coming days are full of opportunities and I am sure someone senior and experienced like Soni and Mahajan will help us make the most of it,” he added.

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab comprises a mix of creativity, experience and technology, with a deep understanding of human behaviour, brands and platforms. In December 2020, Wondrlab acquired What’s Your Problem, an independent creative agency. Recently in the month of March, Wondrlab acquired ‘Opportune’ – a data-driven influencer marketing platform that uses its proprietary technology and creator network to drive influencer marketing with speed and accuracy.

