Sameer Makani of Makani Creatives on life beyond work

From The Holy Quran to The Good Doctor, House, Boston Legal and Suits are some of his favourite books and shows
On my bookshelf…
The Holy Quran is always on my bookshelf and I like to read it
A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…
I have always been a fan of shows that have interesting concepts. The Good Doctor, House, Boston Legal and Suits are my favourites.
If not in this profession, I would have…
Started my own footwear brand as I am a footwear enthusiast and understand shoes really well.
A famous quote I swear by…
‘Success is a lousy teacher; it seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose’ – Bill Gates
My wanderlust
I want to visit Antarctica once, just to experience isolation from this populated world
