Sameer Makani of Makani Creatives on life beyond work

Published: March 20, 2020 8:37:21 AM

From The Holy Quran to The Good Doctor, House, Boston Legal and Suits are some of his favourite books and shows

Sameer Makani, co-founder and MD, Makani CreativesSameer Makani, co-founder and MD, Makani Creatives

On my bookshelf…

The Holy Quran is always on my bookshelf and I like to read it

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…

I have always been a fan of shows that have interesting concepts. The Good Doctor, House, Boston Legal and Suits are my favourites.

If not in this profession, I would have…

Started my own footwear brand as I am a footwear enthusiast and understand shoes really well.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Success is a lousy teacher; it seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose’ – Bill Gates

My wanderlust

I want to visit Antarctica once, just to experience isolation from this populated world

