Sambit Dash joins RPSG Capital Ventures as partner

RPSG Capital Ventures has announced the joining of Sambit Dash as a partner. He joins RPSG Capital Ventures after over a decade of marketing experience with brands such as Honasa (Mamaearth, The DermaCo, among others), Nestle, and Yum foods.

“Dash is a marketing leader with an excellent record of building brands from the ground up. At RPSG Capital Ventures, our vision is to support D2C evolution by providing necessary funding and know-how support to sustainable consumer, fashion, and lifestyle brands. We have been consciously backing high-potential start-ups that display very strong brand power. That’s where Dash’s extensive experience will help us add value to our existing brands as well as to the brands that we aim to support in the times to come,” Abhishek Goenka, head, and chief investing officer, RPSG Capital Ventures, said on the appointment.

Dash is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. He started his career with Nestle India and led the P&L as well as marketing responsibilities for Nestea – Iced Tea and NESCAFE. Subsequently, he headed the marketing department at Taco Bell in India and Sri Lanka. His next assignment was with Honasa where he played a pivotal role in shaping Mamaearth’s brand positioning, implementing their influencer marketing strategy, and launching several large-scale campaigns. Earlier this year, he had been elevated to senior vice president (SVP) Brand Factory, and he spearheaded the new brands for the company including Ayuga, Aqualogica, and Dr. Sheths.

“Having worked with consumer brands throughout my career, I am always excited about solutions that lie at the intersection of consumer needs, brand propositions, and viable business models. RPSG Capital Ventures has built a strong portfolio of successful brands in various consumer verticals, and my immediate focus will be to support the portfolio companies with my experience in consumer businesses and D2C marketing,” Dash stated.

