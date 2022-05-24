Samar Khan promoted as CEO of Juggernaut Productions

IN10 Media Network on Tuesday announced that it has elevated Samar Khan as the CEO of its production house, Juggernaut Productions. In his new role, he will continue to manage his responsibilities of designing and successfully implementing business strategies in addition to creating world-class content. Khan will continue to report to the network’s MD Aditya Pittie.

“Samar is a valuable asset and I congratulate him on his promotion. As we embark on an aggressive growth plan for our content studios business, we rely on his expertise to bolster them while staying true to our core vision. The entertainment industry is going through a transition and we want to leverage the momentum,” Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said on the development.

As per the company, Khan has been associated with the production house’s OTT division since 2019 and has played a vital role in steering it. “The move comes in as the network readies to strengthen its content creation studio,” the company said in a statement. Under Khan, Juggernaut Productions has created shows and movies such as The Married Woman, Code M season 1, Illegal season 2, Raat Baaki Hai, among others for some of the key OTT platforms in the country. The upcoming shows are Code M season 2, and Avrodh season 2. He has also produced Regiment Diaries seasons 1, 2, and 3 for the network’s channel EPIC.

“I look forward to driving the network’s OTT division’s growth story,” Khan stated on his new role. Khan has an experience in writing, directing and producing content for films, television, and OTT. In the past, he has been associated with companies such as NDTV, Red Chillies Entertainment, UTV, and Discovery India among others.

