Samantha Ruth Prabhu invests in e-commerce aggregator SustainKart

Her investment is a part of the company’s seed round

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in e-commerce marketplace, SustainKart. Her investment is a part of the company’s seed round. As per the company, the funds raised in seed round will be utilised towards marketing for customer acquisition and enabling offline retail stores for an in-store customer experience.

“The choice of Indian consumers has been slowly gravitating towards more conscious and nature-friendly products. Many consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic. I am backing the vision of Shilpa Reddy (co-founder) and Kanthi Dutt (founder) in creating a community like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with SustainKart,” Prabhu stated.

“We are planning to develop several strategic celebrity partnerships for SustainKart’s house of brands as well to attract capital investment to grow the private labels vertical. With Prabhu aiding our purpose towards achieving sustainability goals, we will be able to position ourselves in global markets,” Kanthi Dutt, CEO and founder, SustainKart, said.

SustainKart’s first offline store is scheduled to be launched in April this year, Shilpa Reddy, co-founder, SustainKart, said. “We have started partnering with entrepreneurs who believe in sustainability to launch our franchise experience stores across India. We aim to launch 30 stores in the first year and a total of 100 stores in two years from now,” she added further.



SustainKart is an e-commerce marketplace exclusively for sustainable products. It offers a range of sustainable and eco-friendly products right from fashion to decor, beauty and wellness, furnishings to gifting, nutrition and snacks, kids care, pet care, among others. The company’s vision is to re-equip households with conscious products and to change the spending pattern of Indians for their lifestyle commodities.

Read Also: Interactive content formats will be one of the biggest engagement drivers to connect with audiences during IPL: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook