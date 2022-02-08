Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes the new face of Mamaearth

Through this partnership, Mamaearth intends to anchor its presence in the southern market

Mamaearth has roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. She will be endorsing skincare products while advocating choosing the goodness of natural ingredients, the company said. Through this partnership, Mamaearth intends to anchor its presence in the southern market, along with strengthening its position nationally.

“Being a brand for millennials and driven by the purpose of goodness, we wish to partner with people who resonate with our philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’. Samantha represents the ideal youth, driven by ideals and purpose, and we strongly feel she will be able to support our purpose across India, especially the south Indian markets,” Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said.

“Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I am a big fan of natural ingredients and traditional home remedies for my skin. But home remedies are cumbersome to make and time-consuming too. Mamaearth is a brand that truly embodies my personal preferences for skincare. With natural ingredients and no-toxin formulations, the brand was an instant hit with me. In fact, when they approached me to endorse the brand, I knew this was a brand that I had to partner with, not only because of their products but their purpose of ‘Goodness Inside.’ As I embark upon this journey with Mamaearth, I hope my fellow goodness enthusiasts will choose the goodness of Mamaearth along with me,” Prabhu added on the association.

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is a consumer goods company that offers products across categories such as baby care, skincare, and hair care, among others. In a span of five years, Mamaearth claims to have created a product portfolio of over 140 products, reached over five million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing 14,000 pin codes.

