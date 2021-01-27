Salloni Arora joins Soch Apparels as vice president marketing

Arora will be working closely with Vinay Chatlani, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, to steer the brand’s marketing effort

Ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has appointed Salloni Arora Nanda as the head of marketing. In her new role, Nanda will be responsible for all marketing efforts for the brand, firmly establishing Soch in the women’s wear segment in India. She will be working closely with Vinay Chatlani, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, to steer the brand’s marketing effort to fuel the next phase of growth.

Nanda has over 15 years of experience in the field of brand and retail marketing, PR and digital marketing. Prior to this, she was the general manager and head of marketing at Forever 21. She played a pivotal role in setting up the agency structure network, social media launch, SEO strategy for ecommerce, amping up the SEM marketing strategy, CRM programme and Mission Happiness Consumer Feedback Platform.

As we enter our next phase of growth, Salloni’s diverse experience in digital, fast fashion and deep understanding of the needs of today’s women will help propel Soch to greater heights, Chatlani said. “Under her marketing leadership we look forward to having a high-performance marketing engine which sets the bar for customer growth and media innovations. She will lead the task of brand building and to bring alive the true Soch experience at every touchpoint and forge deeper connections with our consumers,” he added further.

“Soch is a strong ethnic wear brand and is a stalwart when it comes to carving new routes matching the brand’s strong values with the expectations of the consumer. The Soch brand is excellently poised for strong growth, be its expansion plans, dynamic product and assortment strategy, pricing policy and new marketing initiatives planned to excite the consumer. I look forward to making inroads along with the team and setting new benchmarks as we go along together,” Nanda stated.

