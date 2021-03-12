Salesforce names Sanket Atal as India managing director

Atal will report into Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer and chairperson, Salesforce India

Salesforce on Friday announced the appointment of Sanket Atal as senior vice president and managing director, Sites (India) based in Bengaluru. Atal will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in India combining the best of design thinking and digital strategies to build breakthrough customer experiences and ways of working with specific focus on operational execution, the company said in a statement.

Atal will officially join Salesforce on March 15, 2021 and will report into Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer and chairperson, Salesforce India. “These are exciting and challenging times for all of us. India is a strategic growth market for Salesforce and a world-class innovation and talent hub. As we continue to grow and guide our customers through their digital transformation journey, Sanket’s appointment is a reflection of our commitment and continued investment in India. We welcome Sanket to Salesforce and look forward to driving even greater innovation and success in this market,” Bhattacharya said.

“Salesforce has built a phenomenal cloud ecosystem of partners and customers in India. I look forward to helping drive growth, innovation and customer success as well as delivering product innovation at a global scale, from right here in India. Given my passion and deep experience with the startup ecosystem, I am also excited to empower businesses of all sizes, particularly startups, to create future-ready solutions leveraging the Salesforce platform,” Atal added on his new role.

Salesforce is a cloud-based software provider, bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of technologies— cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.

