Sakshi’s ‘It Has To Be’ film urges people to step forward to stop child abuse

Rights based NGO Sakshi has launched a new video ‘It Has To Be’ highlighting the safety issues of children during lockdown. The video is a part of its ongoing campaign #MakeHomeASafeSpace that aims to raise awareness on the growing cases of child abuse and make homes a safe space in amid rising concerns around spike in cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign features actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sonu Nigam and Pooja Batra urging the audience to take action to prevent child abuse through a message ‘Let’s do what it takes. Let’s do what we can.’ According to Smita Bharti, executive director, Sakshi, while we all understand that a safe space is marked by empathy and non-judgmental acceptance, it is also important to note that these are spaces where you should not have to explain the harm you have experienced, where your voice is heard and has meaning and your sense of self remains intact. “For us, equality is the founding principle upon which all human rights are built. Our core focus is to create a right based approach with peace building initiatives to bring about sustainable social change. In the last couple of years we have very strategically expanded our relationships and partnership to bring on communication experts, who can help us deliver this message.”

According to the NGO, a report quoting Childline India (Ministry of Women and Child Development), within a period of 21 days (March 20th to April 10th) of lockdown, over 92000 SOS calls have been reported against child abuse. The video campaign by Sakshi also draws attention to the fact that 1 out of 2 children in India, have experienced sexual abuse before the age of 18.

