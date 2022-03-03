Sahaj Software rolls out its first brand campaign to establish brand values

The firm has launched four films for the campaign is conceptualised and designed in partnership with Hatch marketing agency

Artisanal software engineering firm Sahaj Software has announced its brand campaign in order to amplify the company’s brand identity on a global scale. The campaign has been created in partnership with marketing agency Hatch. The brand campaign is live across the firm’s digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.

The vision was to create a brand campaign that is distinctive, sticky and clutter-breaking, Parag Bhatnagar, global marketing head, Sahaj Software, said. “Our tech solutions are intangible, and our way of working is unique – tried and tested storytelling techniques would not have done justice to our brand. We needed colour, personality and pop. The shapeless shapes are a vehicle to tell the story of how trust, respect, curiosity and craftsmanship enable us to solve our clients’ most pressing problems by crafting world-class purpose-built solutions,” he added.

According to the firm, the four films of the campaign highlight the four value pillars of the brand – trust, respect, craftsmanship and curiosity – that the company instils in its everyday operations to create custom-built software solutions. “The abstract shapes lend the blobs their fluid persona – they make them adaptable and agile. We didn’t overpower them with details to tie it with the underlying philosophy of Sahaj, that of simplicity,” Kanishka Singha, director, Hatch, said.

As per the firm, with this campaign they are embarking on a journey to carve a distinct identity while staying true to the ethos of the brand. While the philosophies that drive work and culture at this organisation will endure, their outward expression, similar to the shapeless shapes, will keep evolving.

