Sagnik Ghosh joins Liqvd Asia as managing partner

Ghosh has worked with brands and organisations like Star India, Axis Bank , Grey Worldwide, TBWA India and HSBC in the past

Digital marketing agency Liqvd Asia has appointed Sagnik Ghosh as their managing partner. In his new role, Ghosh will help build the communication across verticals like media planning and buying, performance marketing, brand strategy, online listening and reputation management, creative, social media and content marketing solution.

With an experience of more than 20 years in the industry, Sagnik Ghosh has worked with brands and organisations like Star India, Axis Bank, Grey Worldwide, TBWA India and HSBC in the past. According to Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, with Sagnik on board, the agency will get to work on the next phase of growth for LIQVD ASIA. “Together we want to focus on building an all service marketing agency of the future,” he added further.

At Liqvd, the aim is to bolster our position as an Ideas Company for the digital world and we will be working towards this mandate, Sagnik Ghosh, Managing Partner, Liqvd Asia, said. “We will be working towards creating a fully integrated marketing communications agency with offerings across strategy, creative, media, online listening and reputation management, content and of course Social Media,” he stated.

Launched in 2013, LIQVD ASIA is an integrated digital marketing agency with registered offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and few other international locations. The agency offers services in the areas of strategy, design, marketing and technology covering digital media strategy, brand identity, web, mobile app and software development, e-commerce solutions, packaging, UI design, augmented and virtual reality, customised marketing tech solutions etc. The agency has worked with a number of clients such as FCUK, Zee Media, Canara HSBC, India bulls, Donear Group, GMAC, Legrand, OCBC, Sennheiser among others.

Read Also: Amazon’s Nikhil Sareen joins VAHDAM Teas as chief business officer

Read Also: IKEA India’s Amitabh Pande on the communication strategy followed by brands in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook