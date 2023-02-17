Saffola launches new ‘Karara Crunch’ masala oats

Saffola has introduced a ‘desi chatpata’ version of their Masala Oats called “Karara Crunch.” As per the brand, it offers a mouthful of crunch with a mix of extra-added crunchy bits, crisp veggies, and desi millets. A recent Mintel report revealed that 60% of Indian consumers snack twice a day, and 45% snack to satisfy their cravings.

The new product has masaledaar multigrain balls that give a “Karara Crunch” in every bite, while wholegrain oats and desi millets such as Jowar, Bajra, and Ragi add to the munchy bites.

“Every bite is a flavor bomb of desi spices and veggies such as carrots, green peas, and coriander. This snack is both chatpata and nutritious, high in fiber and protein, ensuring that one will feel fuller for longer and snack mindfully while satisfying their evening hunger pangs.”, a statement from the company said.

To enjoy this delicious and crunchy snack, the company said, simply cook it in three simple steps and top it up with fresh coriander or pair it with a hot cup of chai.

Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch is available in single and family-size packs.

