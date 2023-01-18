‘Safe work is a waste of client’s money’

By Raj Kamble, founder & CCO, Famous Innovations

Why the campaign rocks:

There are many pieces of work every year that make me go, ‘How I wish I had done that!’ but one that left a lasting impression on me was Viva La Vulva by global health and hygiene brand, Libresse from 2019. What I love about this work is that it took a very sensitive subject but portrayed it in a visually enamouring and delightful manner. The film is any art director’s dream and it is a great example of how art can change the way you feel, without saying too much. Through this campaign, Libresse sought to create a more open culture, allowing women to feel proud of their own bodies. In a world where women’s empowerment is very often just preached, this work showed that empowerment can be enjoyable too. It was also heartening to see an all-women team get on the Cannes stage to pick up their awards. I often quote this film to my team and tell them that safe work is a waste of the client’s money. If we really need to make an impact, we must learn from this example and create something sharp and innovative.

— As told to Christina Moniz