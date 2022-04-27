Safalta names Virendra Sehwag as its goodwill ambassador

Edtech platform Safalta has roped in cricketer Virendra Sehwag as a goodwill ambassador, aiming to promote its messaging of providing accessible education and bridging the employability gap. As the goodwill ambassador, Sehwag has expressed his trust in the platform’s mission to provide affordable education to the Indian masses.

For Himanshu Gautam, CEO and co-founder, Safalta, the platform’s efforts are directed towards providing education to kids from semi-urban and rural backgrounds as there is an untapped bank of resources and skills that is waiting to be utilised. “We have met some talented individuals and we cater to a vast age group through our various verticals. Our core is exam preparation where we prepare students for different competitive government exams like NDA, banking, teaching, among others. We help students find new avenues through our Safalta Skills vertical where we bridge the gap between employability and unemployment through our courses. Our endeavour is to help students get their first white collar job. They lack confidence and direction hence Safalta is here to take their side. We’re innovating edtech so that it reaches everyone,” he stated.

In a short video clip, Sehwag is seen promoting Safalta’s skill programmes by saying, ‘Ab Safalta dilayega apko apki pehli naukari, der na kare jaldi join kare Safalta ke skill programmes’. “Being an educator, I can understand the significance of quality teachers and the need to provide accessible education to the masses. Kudos to team Safalta for their commitment and drive and their courses that make students job-ready and successful,” Sehwag added.

Safalta.com and Safalta Class are initiatives of Amar Ujala Group. The platform (Safalta Education Pvt. Ltd.) offers aspirants online coaching for various competitive exams and live interactive online classes.

